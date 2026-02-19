Jalen Pickett headshot

Jalen Pickett News: Good to go

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 19, 2026 at 7:26pm

Pickett (knee) has been cleared to play Thursday against the Clippers, Brenden Nunes of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

Pickett has officially been cleared to suit up Thursday despite dealing with right knee soreness. He's hardly cracked the rotation of late and is averaging 2.0 points in 9.7 minutes over his last three outings.

