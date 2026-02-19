Jalen Pickett News: Good to go
Pickett (knee) has been cleared to play Thursday against the Clippers, Brenden Nunes of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.
Pickett has officially been cleared to suit up Thursday despite dealing with right knee soreness. He's hardly cracked the rotation of late and is averaging 2.0 points in 9.7 minutes over his last three outings.
