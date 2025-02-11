Jalen Pickett News: Impresses off bench
Pickett closed with 14 points (6-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and two steals over 29 minutes during Monday's 146-117 victory over Portland.
Jamal Murray was ejected from this game after 29 minutes, but it was a blowout anyways. Pickett ended up posting career-high marks in points (14) and assists (9), but he still has a lot to prove before he can be viewed as a viable fantasy option in most leagues. Over his last six games, he averaged 5.3 points, 3.2 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 0.8 steals on 39.4 percent shooting from the field.
