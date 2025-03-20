Jalen Pickett News: Logs 14 points in blowout loss

Pickett closed with 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt), four rebounds, five assists and two steals across 19 minutes during Wednesday's 120-108 loss to the Lakers.

With the game out of hand, Denver dug into its depleted roster and gave Pickett 19 minutes, and he did swift damage with the opportunity. The 2023 second-round pick out of Penn State has bounced back and forth between the parent club and the Grand Rapids Gold in the G League, and he'll likely remain in Denver while the team deals with multiple injuries.