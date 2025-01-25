Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Pickett News: Muted role continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 25, 2025 at 7:23pm

Pickett racked up zero points (0-1 FG) and one assist across five minutes during Saturday's 133-104 loss to the Timberwolves.

Despite appearing for the sixth time in the past seven games, Pickett continues to play a limited role off the bench. The majority of his playing time to this point has come during garbage time. Through 18 games played, he averages just 2.7 points, 1.5 assists and 0.5 three-pointers in 7.6 minutes per contest.

