Jalen Pickett News: Nears triple-double in win

Pickett posted 22 points (8-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 14 rebounds, nine assists, three blocks and two steals across 41 minutes in Saturday's 99-91 G League win over the Wisconsin Herd.

The 25-year-old led the club in assists, rebounds, blocks and steals while finishing as its second-leading scorer behind Gabe McGlothan (32). Through four G League Tip-Off Tournament appearances, Pickett has averaged 26.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks while shooting 49.4 percent from the field across 39.6 minutes per game.