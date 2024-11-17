Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Pickett

Jalen Pickett News: Nears triple-double in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 17, 2024 at 7:40am

Pickett posted 22 points (8-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 14 rebounds, nine assists, three blocks and two steals across 41 minutes in Saturday's 99-91 G League win over the Wisconsin Herd.

The 25-year-old led the club in assists, rebounds, blocks and steals while finishing as its second-leading scorer behind Gabe McGlothan (32). Through four G League Tip-Off Tournament appearances, Pickett has averaged 26.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks while shooting 49.4 percent from the field across 39.6 minutes per game.

Jalen Pickett
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
