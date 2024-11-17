Jalen Pickett News: Nears triple-double in win
Pickett posted 22 points (8-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 14 rebounds, nine assists, three blocks and two steals across 41 minutes in Saturday's 99-91 G League win over the Wisconsin Herd.
The 25-year-old led the club in assists, rebounds, blocks and steals while finishing as its second-leading scorer behind Gabe McGlothan (32). Through four G League Tip-Off Tournament appearances, Pickett has averaged 26.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks while shooting 49.4 percent from the field across 39.6 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now