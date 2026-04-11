Jalen Pickett News: Posts double-digit scoring effort

Pickett posted 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds and four assists over 30 minutes during Friday's 127-107 victory over Oklahoma City.

Despite the Nuggets resting their starters, Pickett couldn't re-enter the starting lineup for the first time since the 124-121 loss to Detroit on Feb. 3. However, the 26-year-old at least finished with his first double-digit scoring effort in months. With the playoffs right around the corner, Pickett might see increased action until the end of the regular season. Still, he isn't expected to have a stable role during the postseason, assuming everyone on the roster can stay off the injury report.