Jalen Pickett News: Scores career-high 11 points

Pickett finished Monday's 117-90 victory over Phoenix with 11 points (4-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt), three rebounds, eight assists and one block over 23 minutes.

Pickett enjoyed a season-high 23 minutes in this win and made the most of his time, as the 11 points were a career-high mark for the second-year guard out of Penn State. He probably saw an uptick in minutes due to the absence of Jamal Murray (ankle), but fantasy managers shouldn't overreact here. Pickett isn't expected to have a sizable role off the bench going forward.