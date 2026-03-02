Jalen Pickett News: Sees limited run in loss
Pickett recorded four points (2-2 FG), three rebounds and two assists over six minutes during Sunday's 117-108 loss to the Timberwolves.
Pickett returned from a two-game absence Sunday, but he saw a very limited workload off the bench. With Bruce Brown and Tim Hardaway very involved with the second unit, there's not much room for Pickett these days.
