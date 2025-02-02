Jalen Pickett News: Serviceable role in victory
Pickett recorded three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one rebound and one steal over 15 minutes during Saturday's 107-104 victory over the Hornets.
Pickett played at least 15 minutes for just the fifth time this season, sliding up in the rotation following a hamstring injury to Russell Westbrook. Although Pickett could feature on a nightly basis should Westbrook miss additional time, there is no reason to think he will play more than about 15 minutes, limiting his overall upside.
