Jalen Pickett News: Stuffs stat sheet in G League

Pickett tallied 24 points (10-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 14 rebounds, seven assists, three steals and a block across 39 minutes of Friday's 117-112 G League loss to Windy City.

Pickett attempted eight more shots than any other Gold player and tied for the game high in points. He also paced Grand Rapids in rebounds and assists, showcasing his versatility as a 6-foot-3, 202-pound guard. Pickett should bounce between the Gold and the Nuggets this season.