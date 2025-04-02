Jalen Pickett News: Turns in first career triple-double

Pickett supplied 17 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 113-106 loss to San Antonio.

It was a standout showing by Pickett, who turned in his first career triple-double while also setting new career highs in points, boards and dimes. Although the Nuggets held their entire starting lineup out of action Wednesday, Pickett showed what he's capable of when given the opportunity for an expanded role. The 2023 second-rounder hasn't been a routine member of the rotation when Denver is at full strength, therefore Pickett could be hard-pressed to find this level of usage on a consistent basis.