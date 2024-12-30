Jalen Slawson News: Adds 19 points in G League loss
Slawson had 19 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block over 36 minutes Sunday during the G League Osceola Magic's 131-122 loss to the Raptors 905.
Slawson posted an efficient shooting performance and narrowly missed a double-double given his effort on the glass. He's been a key contributor in the scoring column of late, as he's now scored in double figures in each of his last three appearances.
Jalen Slawson
Free Agent
