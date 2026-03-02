Jalen Slawson News: Double-doubles in G League

Slawson produced 24 points (6-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and two steals in 39 minutes Sunday during the G League Noblesville Boom's 118-114 loss to the Capitanes.

Slawson remains locked in for the Boom and has now put up 20-plus points in three of his last four appearances. He also impressed on the offensive glass by securing a season-high five offensive rebounds on the way to a double-double.