Jalen Slawson News: Double-doubles in G League loss

Slawson finished with 13 points (4-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and one steal Monday in the G League Osceola Magic's 119-115 loss to the Motor City Cruise.

Slawson has recorded six double-doubles in the G League this season with Osceola. The 25-year-old forward is averaging 12.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game, shooting 47.7 percent from the floor and 31.4 percent from beyond the arc.