Jalen Slawson News: Double-doubles in G League loss
Slawson finished with 13 points (4-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and one steal Monday in the G League Osceola Magic's 119-115 loss to the Motor City Cruise.
Slawson has recorded six double-doubles in the G League this season with Osceola. The 25-year-old forward is averaging 12.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game, shooting 47.7 percent from the floor and 31.4 percent from beyond the arc.
Jalen Slawson
Free Agent
