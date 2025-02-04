Jalen Slawson News: Double-doubles in win

Slawson posted 16 points (7-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 115-98 win over the Delaware Blue Coats.

Slawson's game-high 11 rebounds during Tuesday's win helped him record a double-double. Slawson is averaging 11.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.3 blocks in 30.5 minutes across his 14 appearances this season.