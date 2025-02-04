Jalen Slawson News: Double-doubles in win
Slawson posted 16 points (7-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 115-98 win over the Delaware Blue Coats.
Slawson's game-high 11 rebounds during Tuesday's win helped him record a double-double. Slawson is averaging 11.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.3 blocks in 30.5 minutes across his 14 appearances this season.
Jalen Slawson
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now