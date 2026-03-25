Jalen Slawson headshot

Jalen Slawson News: Inactive again Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

The Pacers list Slawson (two-way) as out for Wednesday's game against the Lakers.

Indiana will have the same 12 players available Wednesday as they did in Monday's 128-126 win over Orlando, so Slawson and the Pacers' other two two-way players (Ethan Thompson and Taelon Peter) will head to the bench. The 16-56 Pacers have little at stake beyond draft positioning as the season winds down, so expect the team to limit or hold out multiple veteran players with minor injuries in their remaining nine games after Wednesday. Slawson will be eligible to play in eight of those contests, and he could be worth a look in fantasy leagues if the Pacers do in fact opt to rest other key rotation options. Through his first five appearances with Indiana, Slawson has averaged 7.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.6 steals, 1.6 blocks and 1.2 three-pointers in 25.6 minutes.

Jalen Slawson
Indiana Pacers
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