Jalen Slawson News: Not starting vs. Minnesota
Slawson won't start Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
After starting and recording a career-high 19 points in Sunday's loss to Cleveland, Slawson will head back to the bench. As a reserve this season (five appearances), he has averaged 5.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks in 18.6 minutes per contest.
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