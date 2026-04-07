Jalen Slawson headshot

Jalen Slawson News: Not starting vs. Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Slawson won't start Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

After starting and recording a career-high 19 points in Sunday's loss to Cleveland, Slawson will head back to the bench. As a reserve this season (five appearances), he has averaged 5.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks in 18.6 minutes per contest.

Jalen Slawson
Indiana Pacers
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