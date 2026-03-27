Jalen Slawson headshot

Jalen Slawson News: Only four minutes in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Slawson registered zero points (0-1 FG), one assist and one steal in four minutes during Friday's 114-113 loss to the Clippers.

Slawson logged just four minutes, a blow for anyone who streamed him, especially given the fact that there were likely alternatives available in most leagues. Although he has proven himself to be an elite defensive contributor, the fact remains that his role is far too unpredictable to warrant a permanent roster spot. For now, he is just a name to watch, assuming his playing time increases as we near the end of the season.

Jalen Slawson
Indiana Pacers
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