Jalen Slawson News: Provides stellar line as starter

Slawson generated 17 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal across 37 minutes Wednesday in the Pacers' 127-119 loss to the Trail Blazers.

With Indiana holding out seven players for Wednesday's contest, Slawson entered the starting five for the second time in three games and came through with a magnificent all-around line for those that streamed him into fantasy lineups or used him in DFS. After converting on an unsustainably low 27.3 percent of his field-goal attempts through his first four games with the Pacers, Slawson enjoyed some positive regression Wednesday and coupled his improved shooting with strong outputs in the defensive categories. While shouldn't be counted to provide this level of offensive output moving forward, Slawson -- who averaged 2.3 blocks and 1.3 steals in 37 games in the G League this season -- could prove to be a major asset in the defensive categories if he's able to maintain a regular 25-plus-minute role for the banged-up Pacers. Fantasy managers should bear in mind, however, that Slawson will have some limited availability moving forward while he's signed to a two-way contract; he's eligible to play in eight of the Pacers' remaining 12 contests.