Jalen Slawson headshot

Jalen Slawson News: Receives just four minutes in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2026 at 1:30pm

Slawson registered zero points (0-1 FG), one assist and one steal in four minutes during Friday's 114-113 loss to the Clippers.

Slawson had averaged 7.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.6 steals, 1.6 blocks and 1.2 three-pointers in 25.8 minutes per game over his five appearances after signing a two-way deal with the Pacers, but despite being active Friday, he was barely featured in the rotation. The third-year forward will be eligible to play in seven of Indiana's remaining eight games, but unless the Pacers shut down multiple other key players, he could struggle to see enough minutes to make for a reliable fantasy option.

Jalen Slawson
Indiana Pacers
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