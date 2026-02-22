Jalen Slawson News: Records triple-double in win
Slawson contributed 26 points (10-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 assists, 10 rebounds and two steals during 43 minutes in Saturday's 128-125 G League win over the Capital City Go-Go.
Slawson saw his versatility reflected in team-high totals of points, rebounds and assists, leading to his second triple-double of the 2025-26 campaign. The forward, who has been deployed as a center in some of his most recent outings, is averaging 21.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game in the last five contests.
Jalen Slawson
Free Agent
