Jalen Slawson News: Remaining out Monday

The Pacers list Slawson (two-way) out for Monday's game against the Magic.

Twelve players will suit up for the Pacers on Monday, and that will be enough for the club to hold Slawson out for the night in order to preserve his availability moving forward. The two-way player will be inactive for the second game in a row, but after Monday, he'll be eligible to play in eight of Indiana's remaining 10 contests. Since signing his two-way deal in late February, Slawson has been productive when he's been included in the rotation. Over his five appearances (two starts) for the Pacers, Slawson has averaged 7.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.6 steals, 1.6 blocks and 1.2 three-pointers in 25.6 minutes.