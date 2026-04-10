Jalen Slawson headshot

Jalen Slawson News: Retreating to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Slawson won't start Friday's game against the 76ers, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.

With Kobe Brown (back) returning to action after a one-game absence, Slawson will slide to the second unit. The two-way player has averaged 6.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.2 blocks in 21.2 minutes per contest over six appearances off the bench this season.

Jalen Slawson
Indiana Pacers
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