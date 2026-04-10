Jalen Slawson News: Retreating to bench

Slawson won't start Friday's game against the 76ers, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.

With Kobe Brown (back) returning to action after a one-game absence, Slawson will slide to the second unit. The two-way player has averaged 6.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.2 blocks in 21.2 minutes per contest over six appearances off the bench this season.