Jalen Slawson News: Scores season-high points in win

Slawson played 34 minutes Friday during Osceola's 125-101 win over the Wolves and totaled 23 points (9-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block.

Slawson was dominant for Osceola during Friday's victory. He scored a season-high 23 points while converting an efficient 75.0 percent of his field-goal attempts. Across 36 games played this season, he is currently averaging 11.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.4 blocks.