Jalen Slawson News: Scores season-high points in win
Slawson played 34 minutes Friday during Osceola's 125-101 win over the Wolves and totaled 23 points (9-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block.
Slawson was dominant for Osceola during Friday's victory. He scored a season-high 23 points while converting an efficient 75.0 percent of his field-goal attempts. Across 36 games played this season, he is currently averaging 11.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.4 blocks.
Jalen Slawson
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now