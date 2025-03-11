Jalen Slawson News: Season-high 26 points in win

Slawson amassed 26 points (9-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 118-104 G League win over the Greensboro Swarm.

Slawson stuffed the stat sheet in the win, recording a season-high 26 points while leading the squad in rebounds and steals. The 25-year-old also logged his fourth double-double over 41 G League outings.