Jalen Slawson News: Shines in start

Slawson recorded 19 points (7-11 FG, 5-7 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and two steals over 33 minutes during Sunday's 117-108 loss to Cleveland.

After sitting out his previous game for two-way eligibility, Slawson was in the starting group Sunday with multiple key players sitting out. Over his last four appearances, he's averaging 6.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.8 three-pointers in 19.2 minutes per contest.