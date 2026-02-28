Jalen Slawson News: Solid output in G League loss

Slawson produced 36 points (6-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 11 assists, six rebounds, three blocks and two assists over 47 minutes in Friday's 135-133 G League loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Slawson delivered a great all-around effort which resulted in his second double-double over his last three G League appearances. After being signed by the Pacers to a two-way deal, Slawson could be available for some NBA regular-season action for the first time since 2024, but he may still get most of his minutes in the G League given that he has been an essential piece of Noblesville's rotation.