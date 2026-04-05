Jalen Slawson headshot

Jalen Slawson News: Starting against Cleveland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Slawson will start in Sunday's game against Cleveland, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.

The Pacers won't have their usual starting group Sunday, so Slawson's services will be needed. The 26-year-old has started three times throughout the campaign, averaging 6.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.0 steals across 26.7 minutes in those appearances.

Jalen Slawson
Indiana Pacers
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