Jalen Slawson headshot

Jalen Slawson News: Starting sans Brown

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Slawson will start Thursday's game against the Nets.

With Kobe Brown (back) sidelined, Slawson will return to the first unit. As a starter this season (four games), he has averaged 9.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks across 28.3 minutes per game.

Jalen Slawson
Indiana Pacers
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