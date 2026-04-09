Jalen Slawson News: Starting sans Brown
Slawson will start Thursday's game against the Nets.
With Kobe Brown (back) sidelined, Slawson will return to the first unit. As a starter this season (four games), he has averaged 9.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks across 28.3 minutes per game.
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