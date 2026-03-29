Jalen Slawson headshot

Jalen Slawson News: Starting versus Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Slawson will start in Sunday's game against the Heat, according to Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star.

Kobe Brown was considered the favorite to start in place of Jarace Walker (back). However, Slawson will be the one to take Walker's spot. In two starts this season, Slawson is averaging 10.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.5 blocks and 1.5 steals across 32.0 minutes.

Jalen Slawson
Indiana Pacers
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