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Jalen Slawson News: Starting versus Pistons

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Slawson will start in Sunday's game against Detroit, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.

The Pacers are running with a skeleton crew for the final game of the 2025-26 campaign, so Slawson will return to the starting lineup after coming off the bench in Friday's 105-94 loss to Philadelphia. In five starts this season, the 26-year-old has averaged 10.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.2 steals across 28.2 minutes.

Jalen Slawson
Indiana Pacers
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