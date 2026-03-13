Jalen Slawson headshot

Jalen Slawson News: Turns heads with loaded line

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Slawson notched 10 points (3-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals across 32 minutes during Thursday's 123-108 loss to Phoenix.

Making just his second appearance at the NBA level this season, Slawson made the most of his playing time and recorded an impressive stat line. If he continues to see decent playing time off the bench, Slawson might be a player worth keeping close tabs on as a streaming alternative in deep formats. However, he shouldn't have a lot of fantasy upside outside of that, unless as long as he stays on that role.

