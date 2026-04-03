Jalen Slawson News: Unavailable Friday

The Pacers list Slawson (two-way) out for Friday's game against the Hornets.

Despite playing 24 minutes in the Pacers' previous game Wednesday against the Bulls, Slawson will take a seat Friday as Indiana aims to preserve his availability moving forward. After Friday's contest, the two-way player will be eligible to play in each of Indiana's remaining five games and could be a worthy pickup for fantasy managers looking for aid in the defensive categories. Since signing with Indiana on Feb. 28, Slawson has appeared in eight games at the NBA level and has averaged 5.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 steals, 1.4 blocks and 1.0 three-pointers in 21.5 minutes per contest.