Jalen Smith Injury: Aggravates calf injury
Smith won't return to Wednesday's game versus the 76ers due to a right calf injury, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports. He finished with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one block over six minutes.
Smith's right calf has presented persistent concerns for him over the first two months. After he first strained his right calf during a Jan. 29 game against the 76ers, Smith missed the Bulls' subsequent two games after that, then missed the Bulls' final three contests before the All-Star break when he experienced a setback. Smith strained the calf again in late February and missed five straight contests, and he appears to have suffered another setback Wednesday. As a result of the latest recurrence of the injury, Smith seems likely to miss time once again, which should pave the way for Nick Richards and Guerschon Yabusele to handle more minutes in the frontcourt.
-
General NBA Article
Top Stat Specialists Available in Fantasy Basketball to Boost Your TeamYesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 233 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 233 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 197 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 188 days ago