Jalen Smith Injury: Aggravates calf injury

Smith won't return to Wednesday's game versus the 76ers due to a right calf injury, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports. He finished with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one block over six minutes.

Smith's right calf has presented persistent concerns for him over the first two months. After he first strained his right calf during a Jan. 29 game against the 76ers, Smith missed the Bulls' subsequent two games after that, then missed the Bulls' final three contests before the All-Star break when he experienced a setback. Smith strained the calf again in late February and missed five straight contests, and he appears to have suffered another setback Wednesday. As a result of the latest recurrence of the injury, Smith seems likely to miss time once again, which should pave the way for Nick Richards and Guerschon Yabusele to handle more minutes in the frontcourt.