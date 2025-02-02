Jalen Smith Injury: Deemed questionable Sunday

Smith (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Detroit.

Smith was a late addition to the injury report and could miss his first matchup since Dec. 28 due to the illness. Over his last five outings, the big man has averaged 9.8 points and 7.2 rebounds across 17.2 minutes per contest. If Smith is sidelined Sunday, Adama Sanogo and Dalen Terry could see increased run.