Jalen Smith headshot

Jalen Smith Injury: Done for season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Smith (calf) will miss the remainder of the season, Joel Lorenzi of The Athletic reports.

With the Bulls sitting at 29-43 on the season, the team will shut Smith down so he can tend to his lingering calf issue. He put together a solid campaign, appearing in 53 regular-season contests with averages of 10.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.8 blocks and 1.5 three-pointers in 20.7 minutes per contest.

Jalen Smith
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Smith See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Smith See More
Top Stat Specialists Available in Fantasy Basketball to Boost Your Team
NBA
Top Stat Specialists Available in Fantasy Basketball to Boost Your Team
Author Image
Mike Barner
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 23
Author Image
Joe Mayo
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 23
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
8 days ago