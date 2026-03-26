Jalen Smith Injury: Done for season
Smith (calf) will miss the remainder of the season, Joel Lorenzi of The Athletic reports.
With the Bulls sitting at 29-43 on the season, the team will shut Smith down so he can tend to his lingering calf issue. He put together a solid campaign, appearing in 53 regular-season contests with averages of 10.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.8 blocks and 1.5 three-pointers in 20.7 minutes per contest.
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