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Jalen Smith Injury: Doubtful for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2026 at 12:57pm

Smith (calf) is doubtful to play Friday versus the Clippers.

It looks like Smith will receive a rest day during the second leg of this back-to-back set, and with Guerschon Yabusele (foot) questionable, it could be Nick Richards starting at center Friday evening. Check back for official word on Smith's availability closer to tipoff.

Jalen Smith
Chicago Bulls
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