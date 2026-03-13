Jalen Smith Injury: Doubtful for Friday
Smith (calf) is doubtful to play Friday versus the Clippers.
It looks like Smith will receive a rest day during the second leg of this back-to-back set, and with Guerschon Yabusele (foot) questionable, it could be Nick Richards starting at center Friday evening. Check back for official word on Smith's availability closer to tipoff.
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