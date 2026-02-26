Jalen Smith headshot

Jalen Smith Injury: Downgraded to out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2026 at 11:18am

Smith is out for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers with a strained right calf.

Head coach Billy Donovan said Wednesday that Smith isn't day-to-day, so the big man can be tentatively deemed doubtful for Sunday's tilt against the Bucks. Nick Richards and Guerschon Yabusele both belong in the streaming mix as Chicago's top two centers Thursday.

Jalen Smith
Chicago Bulls
