Jalen Smith Injury: Downgraded to out
Smith is out for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers with a strained right calf.
Head coach Billy Donovan said Wednesday that Smith isn't day-to-day, so the big man can be tentatively deemed doubtful for Sunday's tilt against the Bucks. Nick Richards and Guerschon Yabusele both belong in the streaming mix as Chicago's top two centers Thursday.
