Jalen Smith Injury: Downgraded to out
Smith (calf) won't play Thursday against the Suns.
Smith was added to the injury report as doubtful ahead of Thursday's matchup, so this update is no real surprise. His next chance to take the court will arrive Sunday in Sacramento.
