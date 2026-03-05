Jalen Smith headshot

Jalen Smith Injury: Downgraded to out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Smith (calf) won't play Thursday against the Suns.

Smith was added to the injury report as doubtful ahead of Thursday's matchup, so this update is no real surprise. His next chance to take the court will arrive Sunday in Sacramento.

Jalen Smith
Chicago Bulls
