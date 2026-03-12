Jalen Smith Injury: Downgraded to questionable
Smith (calf) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Lakers.
Smith was previously listed as doubtful, so the downgrade is a concern for fantasy managers. If Smith is unable to give it a go, Nick Richards' will likely have a higher floor in fantasy hoops.
