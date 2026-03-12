Jalen Smith headshot

Jalen Smith Injury: Downgraded to questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Smith (calf) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Lakers.

Smith was previously listed as doubtful, so the downgrade is a concern for fantasy managers. If Smith is unable to give it a go, Nick Richards' will likely have a higher floor in fantasy hoops.

Jalen Smith
Chicago Bulls
