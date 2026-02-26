Jalen Smith Injury: Expected to miss at least one week
Smith, who is out for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers, is expected to miss about one week with a right calf strain, per Joel Lorenzi of The Athletic.
The timeline for a return would put Smith out for at least Chicago's next three contests. Fantasy managers can look for the Bulls to lean on Nick Richards and Guerschon Yabusele to fill the void at center for now.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Smith See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 242 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 224 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 197 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 197 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Key Players to Boost Your Roster14 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Smith See More