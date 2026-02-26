Jalen Smith headshot

Jalen Smith Injury: Expected to miss at least one week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2026 at 3:26pm

Smith, who is out for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers, is expected to miss about one week with a right calf strain, per Joel Lorenzi of The Athletic.

The timeline for a return would put Smith out for at least Chicago's next three contests. Fantasy managers can look for the Bulls to lean on Nick Richards and Guerschon Yabusele to fill the void at center for now.

Jalen Smith
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Smith See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Smith See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 22
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
7 days ago
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Key Players to Boost Your Roster
NBA
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Key Players to Boost Your Roster
Author Image
Mike Barner
14 days ago