Jalen Smith headshot

Jalen Smith Injury: Has no return timetable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2026 at 1:39pm

Smith (calf) is without a timetable to return, according to Bulls reporter Kevin Lu on Wednesday.

According to coach Billy Donovan, Smith was not at practice Wednesday and is not considered day-to-day. Based on this update, it's safe to rule Smith out for Thursday's game against Portland, and the big man can be considered week-to-week. Nick Richards could see a bump in minutes in the meantime.

Jalen Smith
Chicago Bulls
