Jalen Smith Injury: Has no return timetable
Smith (calf) is without a timetable to return, according to Bulls reporter Kevin Lu on Wednesday.
According to coach Billy Donovan, Smith was not at practice Wednesday and is not considered day-to-day. Based on this update, it's safe to rule Smith out for Thursday's game against Portland, and the big man can be considered week-to-week. Nick Richards could see a bump in minutes in the meantime.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Smith See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 223 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 196 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 196 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Key Players to Boost Your Roster13 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Smith See More