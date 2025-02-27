Jalen Smith Injury: Iffy for Friday

Smith (concussion) is questionable to play Friday versus the Raptors, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Smith is in danger of missing his fourth consecutive game due to still being in the league concussion protocol. With Nikola Vucevic (hip) also doubtful to play Friday, Zach Collins may be in line to start again for Chicago, who is averaging 20.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks in his two starts for the Bulls this season.