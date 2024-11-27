Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jalen Smith headshot

Jalen Smith Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Smith is questionable for Wednesday's game against Orlando due to a left ankle sprain.

Wednesday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, so the Bulls could take a cautious approach. Smith had a terrific showing Tuesday against the Wizards, scoring 12 points with nine rebounds, two assists and one block. If he's unable to play Wednesday, the Bulls are likely to utilize some smaller lineups.

Jalen Smith
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now