Jalen Smith Injury: Iffy for Wednesday
Smith is questionable for Wednesday's game against Orlando due to a left ankle sprain.
Wednesday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, so the Bulls could take a cautious approach. Smith had a terrific showing Tuesday against the Wizards, scoring 12 points with nine rebounds, two assists and one block. If he's unable to play Wednesday, the Bulls are likely to utilize some smaller lineups.
