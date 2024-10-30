Jalen Smith Injury: Late scratch with knee injury
Smith won't play in Wednesday's game against Orlando due to left knee soreness.
Smith was questionable for Wednesday's contest with a sprained left ankle but was upgraded to available. However, he won't face the Magic with what the Bulls are calling left knee soreness. In his stead, Adama Sanogo and Torrey Craig should see more action. Smith's next chance to play will come Friday at Brooklyn.
