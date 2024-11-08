Jalen Smith Injury: Likely to suit up Saturday

Smith (knee) is probable for Saturday's matchup versus the Hawks.

Smith has been a mainstay on the injury report due to a left knee effusion, though he will likely suit up for the fifth game in a row Saturday. The 24-year-old center has appeared in each of the Bulls' last four regular-season games, during which he averaged 6.0 points and 4.8 rebounds across 15.3 minutes per game.