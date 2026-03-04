Jalen Smith Injury: Listed as doubtful
Smith (calf) is doubtful for Thursday's game against the Suns.
Smith has been sidelined since picking up this calf strain back on Feb. 22. Assuming he does sit Thursday, his next chance to play comes Sunday against the Kings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Smith See More
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Top NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire Sleepers: Underrated Players Breaking Out in March5 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 266 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 248 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 2210 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1913 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Smith See More