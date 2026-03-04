Jalen Smith headshot

Jalen Smith Injury: Listed as doubtful

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Smith (calf) is doubtful for Thursday's game against the Suns.

Smith has been sidelined since picking up this calf strain back on Feb. 22. Assuming he does sit Thursday, his next chance to play comes Sunday against the Kings.

Jalen Smith
Chicago Bulls
