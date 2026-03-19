Jalen Smith Injury: Listed as questionable
Smith (calf) is questionable for Thursday's game against Cleveland.
Smith is managing a nagging right calf strain, putting his status in jeopardy for the second leg of this back-to-back set. Nick Richards and Guerschon Yabusele would be in position to share the center minutes evenly if Smith is unable to play Thursday.
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