Jalen Smith headshot

Jalen Smith Injury: Listed probable for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Smith is probable for Tuesday's game against Golden State due to a left calf strain.

This appears to be a precautionary listing for Smith, who made his first appearance since Feb. 22 against the Kings on Sunday after battling the calf injury. Expect the Maryland product to shed the probable tag closer to tipoff, assuming he doesn't experience any kind of setback.

Jalen Smith
Chicago Bulls
