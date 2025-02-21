Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Smith Injury: Not playing Saturday vs. Phoenix

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 21, 2025 at 3:55pm

Smith (concussion) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Suns.

Smith entered concussion protocols following Thursday's overtime loss to the Knicks. He'll need to clear the league's concussion protocol to return, and his next opportunity to do so will be Monday against the 76ers. Zach Collins should absorb Smith's minutes as the Bulls' backup center behind Nikola Vucevic (calf).

Jalen Smith
Chicago Bulls
