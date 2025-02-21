Jalen Smith Injury: Not playing Saturday vs. Phoenix
Smith (concussion) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Suns.
Smith entered concussion protocols following Thursday's overtime loss to the Knicks. He'll need to clear the league's concussion protocol to return, and his next opportunity to do so will be Monday against the 76ers. Zach Collins should absorb Smith's minutes as the Bulls' backup center behind Nikola Vucevic (calf).
